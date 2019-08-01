Flores: Clearing space can change your outlook on life

Before I met my husband, I didn’t give the environment I surrounded myself with much thought beyond its function.

Furniture never matched, socks were never organized, I had old pictures hanging around of places and times I didn’t enjoy remembering. I kept clothing forever, even if the garments themselves didn’t fit me correctly or perhaps had a tear. I would keep objects even if I didn’t really like the person who had given them to me. House plants died; I never, EVER, dusted.

Why did I live this way?

I was yoga training day and night, and in my free time I wrote, I shopped, I ate, I went out. I didn’t have time to devote to nurturing where I only “slept;” I was busy being “free” of my materialistic world ... in other words, I didn’t realize what a slob I had become. My rooms were clean, but I was never happy in them.

If your home is unorganized, you are going to be unorganized. If your possessions carry bad memories, then you are going to create and dwell on negative emotions. The reverse is also true.

When we clear space, we allow our minds to let go of negative attachment. If you give away something someone gave you, who hurt you, you are also giving away that memory. You are saying, “Thank you, but I’m done with that now.” Clearing space in our dwelling allows us as humans to “move on.”

Here is a list of things you can do to create more positive space in your home TODAY so you can experience more peace in your home.

• Sweep and clean up your porch (even if you live in an apartment, your threshold IS important). It guards the energy you bring in and take out of your home. Keep it clean and clear!

• DUST! Get old skin cells (old energy) out of your home and out of your air! It only takes a few minutes and makes such a HUGE difference for your health and well-being.

• Look around your living room and make a note of where your eyes rest - if you notice you aren’t happy looking at certain objects or art, take them down. Even if your great-aunt wanted you to have it, you don’t need to look at it!

• Dark-colored sheets in your bedroom? Especially RED? Change them to white or another soft color. Red creates fire-energy in the brain - great for brainstorming sessions, bad for sleep!

• Go through your closet. Be honest with yourself about what you like, what you don’t, and get a friend to tell you honestly what you look GOOD in. Seriously. I thought I looked great wearing a modern leather fanny pack ... I didn’t. Even if you don’t have the money to replace your items, you will at least feel in control of something in your life, which will boost your self-esteem, something money can’t buy.

• GIVE AWAY - Goodwill, Salvation Army, people ON THE STREET. One winter I handed out warm clothing I didn’t want any more to some street kids. It cleared my closet and they stayed warm. Everyone won.

• Pictures of your past - If you have pictures of yourself or people that call up nasty memories, it’s time to take those pictures, throw or put them away and make new memories.

• ORGANIZE - if/when cash flow permits, get to Big Lots, Target or SOMEWHERE and spend some money on organization tools.

• Change your screen savers on your phone and computer to something positive; what we look at regularly affects us positively or negatively, so tip the scales in your favor!

Remember, it’s OK to give something away; it’s OK to change the color of a wall, of your sheets; it’s OK to have clothing that is in good repair; in other words, it’s OK to feel great in your environment and to admit when you don’t!

Britt Flores is a freelance journalist and columnist for The Daily Courier. You can follow her advice on self-care on Twitter @bfloreswrites.