OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 01
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Don Shooter, state lawmaker expelled in misconduct case, is on life support

Don Shooter testifies June 14, 2018, during a hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Shooter the first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began has been hospitalized and on life support. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, that Shooter remains in the intensive care unit at a Phoenix hospital. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)

Don Shooter testifies June 14, 2018, during a hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Shooter the first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began has been hospitalized and on life support. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, that Shooter remains in the intensive care unit at a Phoenix hospital. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 4:32 p.m.

PHOENIX — The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is hospitalized and on life support.

Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, was thrown out of the Legislature in February 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts.

Many other women, including the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper, then complained that he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, confirmed on Thursday that Shooter remains in the intensive care unit at a Phoenix hospital.

Since his expulsion, other legislators nationwide have resigned or been stripped of their leadership posts after being accused of misconduct.

Shooter said at the time that his actions did not justify expulsion.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ex-lawmaker expelled for misconduct open to serving again
Arizona lawmaker expelled for harassment files $1.3M claim
Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement
Don Shooter to seek state Senate seat
Calls for change grow amid claims of capitol sexual misconduct

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries