Don Shooter, state lawmaker expelled in misconduct case, is on life support
PHOENIX — The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is hospitalized and on life support.
Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, was thrown out of the Legislature in February 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts.
Many other women, including the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper, then complained that he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, confirmed on Thursday that Shooter remains in the intensive care unit at a Phoenix hospital.
Since his expulsion, other legislators nationwide have resigned or been stripped of their leadership posts after being accused of misconduct.
Shooter said at the time that his actions did not justify expulsion.
