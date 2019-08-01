OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 01
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man

Jon Anderson

Jon Anderson

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 3:27 p.m.

A Cordes Lakes man was arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives on July 30 on 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office, 67-year-old Jon Anderson was arrested after detectives found at least 15 images of child pornography on his personal laptop computer.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC).

Earlier this year, the investigation “developed information that a pornographic image of a child had been downloaded to a computer in the Cordes Lakes area,” stated the Sheriff’s Office news release. “Computer forensic work indicated the computer was located at a home in the 20000 block of East Antelope Road, Cordes Lakes.”

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home, and the warrant was served at 7 a.m. July 30.

“67-year-old Jon Anderson was contacted at the door and allowed detectives inside,” the news release stated.

Detectives spotted a laptop computer, which Anderson said was used exclusively by him. After detectives explained to Anderson why they were there and that a search of the computer would be conducted, Anderson allegedly admitted to numerous child pornography images on the computer, the release added.

After detectives reviewed the computer’s contents and found at least 15 child pornography images, Anderson was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. He remains in custody on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

“Possession of child pornography is not a victimless crime,” the release states. “Such images portraying the sexual abuse of a child is a form of child exploitation.”

It quotes an excerpt from the Department of Justice Report on Victims of Child Pornography:

“It is important to distinguish child pornography from the more conventional understanding of the term pornography. Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation, and each image graphically memorializes the sexual abuse of that child. Each child involved in the production of an image is a victim of sexual abuse.

“While some child sexual abuse images depict children in great distress and the sexual abuse is self-evident, other images may depict children that appear complacent. However, just because a child appears complacent does not mean that sexual abuse did not occur. In most child pornography cases, the abuse is not a one-time event, but rather ongoing victimization that progresses over months or years. It is common for producers of child pornography to groom victims, or cultivate a relationship with a child and gradually sexualize the contact over time. The grooming process fosters a false sense of trust and authority over a child in order to desensitize or break down a child´s resistance to sexual abuse. Therefore, even if a child appears complacent in a particular image, it is important to remember that the abuse may have started years before that image was created.

“Furthermore, victims of child pornography suffer not just from the sexual abuse inflicted upon them to produce child pornography, but also from knowing that their images can be traded and viewed by others worldwide. Once an image is on the internet, it is irretrievable and can continue to circulate forever. The permanent record of a child´s sexual abuse can alter his or her life forever. Many victims of child pornography suffer from feelings of helplessness, fear, humiliation and lack of control, given that their images are available for others to view in perpetuity.

“Unfortunately, emerging trends reveal an increase in the number of images depicting sadistic and violent child sexual abuse, and an increase in the number of images depicting very young children, including toddlers and infants.”

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Paulden man arrested after child porn, fully-automatic rifle found in home
Sheriff's Office arrests sex offender
YCSO books convicted sex offender on exploitation charges
Man faces charges of sexual contact with a minor
Prescott Valley suspect nabbed in Alabama

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries