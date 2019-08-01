OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 02
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cardinals’ Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
NFL

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray takes a snap of a football during training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray takes a snap of a football during training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 11:19 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray doesn’t expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn’t giving away hints on how the offense will look.

“Whatever we do I know it will be pretty generic, pretty basic, so just get out there and get a feel for the game and let it rip a little bit,” Murray said.

A vanilla offense might not be what fans want to see from Kingsbury, known for his “Air Raid” attack at Texas Tech, and Murray, as much of a threat with his legs as his arm. But the process of becoming an NFL quarterback continues Murray.

The Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma sees and hears the hype about his star potential, but scoffs at the idea of already being tabbed as favorite for Rookie of the Year.

photo

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) talks with a coach and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

“I really don’t feel it, honestly. I see it when we’re at dinner and the TV’s on or whatever. But other than that I don’t really pay much attention to it,” Murray said. “I’m the favorite, to me that’s just something that they have to do. I’ve got to go out and play well. If I don’t play well then people are going to be mad, I’m going to be mad, everybody’s going to be mad.”

Kingsbury said that kind of talk comes with being the No. 1 pick.

“You can’t control that narrative, and I understand that. He’s the first pick and he is a dynamic talent,” Kingsbury said. “As a coach you understand that there’s going to be ups and downs and he’s a young player, and we’re going to deal with some adversity. In today’s society, that’s what you’re going to get.”

The coaching staff is trying to keep Murray’s arm as fresh as possible while preparing him to make the throws required in the offense. Murray is adjusting to such things as having play calls come through his helmet.

For the moment, Murray hasn’t run much. He’s focused more on where his teammates are on the field.

“I want him to play the game when he’s out there, treat every rep like a game,” Kingsbury said. “But I think he is working through his process. We know he can run, he knows he can run and so he wants to get through some reads and do some different things.”

NOTES

Rookie WR Andy Isabella, the second of two second-round draft picks, left practice with a member of the training staff just before it ended with an apparent leg injury. He limped to the sideline after making a touchdown catch. ... LB Brooks Reed has a minor injury — Kingsbury didn’t disclose its nature — and will miss a few days of practice. ... In keeping with his plan to rest veterans on pre-determined practice days, Kingsbury gave LB Terrell Suggs Thursday off. ... The Cardinals will practice outside in the desert heat on Friday morning, for the first time in camp. “Tried to fit it in where we felt it fit best,” Kingsbury said. “It’s still good to get out in it and stress the guys a little bit.”... Saturday’s training camp session is billed as the annual “Red and White Practice,” and will include a scrimmage. The Cardinals intend to use the day as a dress rehearsal of sorts for game days. “As a staff we have a pretty good feel for what we want to get done and what we want to get accomplished,” Kingsbury said. “Just really kind of hone in going into game week how we want it to look.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Murray makes impression in first Cardinals practice
Kyler Murray ahead of Cardinals veterans with the playbook
Kyler Murray already turning heads at Cardinals training camp
Cardinals’ Kirk gets ready to catch more TDs from pal Murray
Cardinals create glut at quarterback by selecting Murray

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
02
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
02
Preschool storytime
FRI
02
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
03
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries