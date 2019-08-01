Back To School Vendor Craft and Fashion Show August 3
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 1:34 p.m.
The Prescott Gateway Mall is hosting a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.
The mall is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd.
Stop by and check out the fashion show featuring clothing from your favorite shops at the mall, then walk through the mall and visit all the vendors at the craft show.
For more information visit the Back to School Extravaganza Facebook event page or e-mail kaela@theprescottgatewaymall.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area
- Monsoon season finally here to stay in quad-city area
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- 14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, July 27-28
- Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
01
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
01
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
FRI
02
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
02
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...