Back To School Vendor Craft and Fashion Show August 3

The Prescott Gateway Mall is hosting a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

The mall is located at 3250 Gateway Blvd.

Stop by and check out the fashion show featuring clothing from your favorite shops at the mall, then walk through the mall and visit all the vendors at the craft show.

For more information visit the Back to School Extravaganza Facebook event page or e-mail kaela@theprescottgatewaymall.com.

