45th Annual Watson Lake Car Show August 3-4

This photo taken at the the 44th Annual Prescott Antique Auto Club Watson Lake Car Show. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

This photo taken at the the 44th Annual Prescott Antique Auto Club Watson Lake Car Show. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 1, 2019 12:19 p.m.

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) is presenting its 45th Annual Watson Lake Car Show at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Rd in Prescott from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4.

This two-day event includes show cars, swap meet, old engine fire-up, parts exchange, car corral with for-sale cars, food vendors and prizes. Rat Rods and VW’s will be featured on Sunday.

General admission is $5 both days, kids 15 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information visit www.paacaz.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Watson Lake Park

