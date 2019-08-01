45th Annual Watson Lake Car Show August 3-4

The Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) is presenting its 45th Annual Watson Lake Car Show at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Rd in Prescott from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4.

This two-day event includes show cars, swap meet, old engine fire-up, parts exchange, car corral with for-sale cars, food vendors and prizes. Rat Rods and VW’s will be featured on Sunday.

General admission is $5 both days, kids 15 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information visit www.paacaz.com.

