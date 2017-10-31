Watch: Two bull elk battle over pumpkins outside Colorado hotel

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Two bull elk were captured on video fighting over Halloween pumpkins outside a Colorado hotel.

A Colorado resident filmed the two elk in front of a hotel in the popular mountain tourist community of Estes Park Wednesday.

"They had already destroyed the display and were trying to get at and eat the pumpkins," the resident wrote. "The funniest moment came when one of their huge antlers dislodged one of the pumpkins that proceeded to roll down the little hill watching it as it went. They then proceeded to go back to battling it out," the filmer wrote.