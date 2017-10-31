Watch: Michigan professor puts robot bird through its paces

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A new two-legged robot being tested at the University of Michigan is a rare bird. “Cassie,” who is capable of walking unassisted on rough and uneven terrain, has potential applications for search-and-rescue efforts as well as in the medical realm.

Cassie, which stands a bit over 3.25 feet (1 meter) at full leg extension, was built by Albany, Oregon-based Agility Robotics and purchased by Michigan researchers using grant money from the National Science Foundation and Toyota Research Institute.