Sheriff’s office receives state grant funds

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded grants totaling more than $41,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The funds will be used for the general purpose of keeping roads safe, and will go to these programs:

DUI enforcement. The YCSO received $30,000 from GOHS for these efforts. Deputies will conduct high intensity DUI Enforcement Operations during holiday weekends and special community events. An additional $2,255 was provided to purchase 5 portable breath testing devices. These machines allow deputies to obtain a breath test reading in the field as part of overall DUI sobriety testing.

Speed enforcement, which spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said is “a primary factor in many collisions around Yavapai County. The Sheriff’s Office has received $8000 to cover overtime costs for directed speed enforcement operations.



A Bicycle Safety Program. The YCSO received $977 to fund the purchase of bicycle helmets and bike safety bookmarks. “Through the YCSO Right-by-Kids program, specially trained Sheriff’s deputies facilitate bike safety classes at schools and community events while providing helmets to those in need of this important piece of safety equipment,” D’Evelyn said.

He added that, “although numerous special patrols will be scheduled thanks to this funding from GOHS, the Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that DUI enforcement is a year-around focus.”