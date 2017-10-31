Pet Focus: UAF ‘Superstar of the Week’ — Angel

Angel is looking for someone who will spoil her with head rubs and treats. She needs a new home because her person had to go into a senior care facility and could not take her along. Angel is a domestic short hair gray and white tuxedo who is about 9 years old. She gets along with other cats.

Angel is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week Angel’s adoption fee is $20 to a UAF-approved home. If you would like to learn more about Angel, who is being fostered at the Granite Mountain Veterinary Hospital, contact vet tech Stacey at 928-771-1340 or read about her on UAF’s website: www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.