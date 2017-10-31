Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Hansel

Hansel is a 1-year-old beautifully marked (almost spotted) tuxedo with a cute little black spot on his nose and light green eyes. He is very friendly, curious and loves to play, especially in paper bags. Bring out a wand toy and he is your favorite buddy, running and jumping to catch the tip. Come visit this sweetheart on adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, or make an appointment by calling 928-445-5411 to see him or all the other wonderful cats at the house. Stop by and see our kittens at PetSmart (next to Costco) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also see all of our cats and kittens on Petfinder and Facebook.