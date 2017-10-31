Pet Focus: Catty Shack — Boscoe

Boscoe is a just a handsome dude looking for his forever home. Shy at first, he will soon become your best buddy. He was found with three litter mates outside and alone. They were turned into Catty Shack for fostering. Boscoe is considered a “ticked tabby” with a very handsome coat and possibly some Abyssinian in his mix. Boscoe loves to play with other kitties, especially his 2-year-old buddy who belongs to his foster mom. He loves to play with his foster siblings, laser pointer and especially loves his kitty condo up on the highest point! Stop in at Catty Shack, 609. S. Granite St., to visit Boscoe and his foster buddy, Picasso. Adoption hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adoption fee is $50. Call 928-778-6951.