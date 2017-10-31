Obituary: Steven A. Quehl

Steven A. Quehl died of a heart failure at age 31 on Oct. 24, 2017, during his walk near his apartment in Astoria, New York.

He was born with a heart condition of Truncus Arteriosus but wanted to live a normal life. He followed his dreams and attended acting school in both Washington and New York. He was very strong willed, determined and focused. He was also caring and compassionate to everyone he met. He never let his medical condition hold him back.



He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Melodee Stavridis; his older sister, Stefany Clinton and her husband Adam Clinton, and their children Bryson and Cassia Clinton; and his younger sister, Christine Stavridis and her husband Jonathan King.



The viewing is on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, from 4 to 6 p.m., with prayer service starting at 6 p.m. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., both at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home at 303 S. Cortez St in Prescott; www.ruffnerwakelin.com





