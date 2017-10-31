Letter: Take the wheel

Editor:

Prescott-area residents, we need to pay attention to the amount of development happening in our area. We need to take an active role in determining the future of the communities we live. Do you want more traffic, pollution, crime? Do you care about sustainability, our open spaces, and quality of life? Do you care about the well-being of wild animals?

Do you want smart growth, encouraging green businesses to our area and growth that will attract and retain young people? Do you want good public transportation, safer roads for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and wild animals? Do you want to preserve our forest with good management practices? Our wildland firefighters are the best in the world but our forests are littered with dead and dying trees, increasing temperatures are only going to make the situation worse. You all do hopefully realize that Prescott could easily go up in flames like the cities in the recent California fires.

When there are local elections, please take the time to find out where the candidates stand and vote for those who support your views. Attend meetings to make sure your voice is heard or support the groups that do. We all need to quit just being passengers in the process and get into the driver’s seat. If we don’t we may not like where we end up.

Karen Goldstein

Prescott