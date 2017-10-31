Firearm (un)safety

Editor:

After reading the article on Wednesday, Oct. 25, I needed to say something. The burglaries in PV were caused by people leaving their vehicle doors unlocked overnight. This resulted in a firearm being stolen from one of those unlocked vehicles. It is now in the hands of an individual, his intent unknown. I wonder, have people lost all their common sense or are they just stupid? This is just another example of someone owning a firearm without taking that responsibility seriously.



Kathy Sisley

Prescott