State-sponsored tours bring attention to Quad Cities

The topic: Million-dollar views.

The venues: Watson Lake and the Sierra Prieta overlook at sunset.

The audience: Travel writers from around the world.

The expected result: Prescott, coming to you in publications from as far away as China, and as accessible as the World Wide Web.

On a recent statewide tour that highlighted “hidden-gem” views in Arizona, a handful of journalists from Europe, Asia and North America made a stop in Prescott to take in some of the community’s best views.

The tour was a part of the Arizona Office of Tourism’s regular efforts to get noted travel writers into Arizona’s communities. The themes vary; while the most recent tour focused on “million-dollar views,” an earlier one had a “cactus, canyons and cowboys” theme.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney says the city’s tourism office participates as often as possible in the tours that bring travel writers and/or tour operators to the community. “We tell them, ‘give us whatever you’ve got,’” Heiney said of the state’s tours.

And the payoff has been significant, he said, noting that Prescott regularly gets coverage and mentions in nationwide and international publications and websites.

For the relatively small city investment of less than $1,000 for the “million dollar views” tour, Heiney said the tourism department estimates that Prescott could get coverage valued at as much as a half-million dollars.

“Even if it turns out to be half that, it’s still a good investment,” Heiney said.

Organized by the Arizona Office of Tourism, the tours are part of an effort to get the word out about Prescott and other Arizona communities in an innovative way – one that takes advantage of the reach of internet influencers.

Sponsored tours for travel writers and tour operators have been around for decades, but local experts say the influence of such tours – sometimes known as FAM tours and media tours – is increasing as the reach of online publications grows.

Becky Blaine, senior director of Trade & Media Relations with the Arizona Office of Tourism, says the focus on influencers and brand content has exploded in recent years. “Ten years ago, it was kind of unheard of,” she said.

Along with the multiple group tours that the Office of Tourism offers annually, the department also hosts a number of individual journalists each month.

Typically, the state tourism office takes care of airfare and transportation around the state, and the communities pitch in local costs.

Among the goals, Blaine said, is to introduce the international writers to parts of Arizona that would be otherwise unknown to them. The “million dollar views” tour, for instance, was looking for sights other than iconic spots such as the Grand Canyon.

“We wanted to show them hidden gems where they could see great views,” Blaine said, noting that some of the international writers likely were not previously familiar with Prescott.

Once here, the writers tend to be fascinated with Prescott and Arizona’s other small, historic communities, Blaine said, noting that the communities “have such great stories to tell.”

Hailing from Mexico, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China and the U.S., the group made several stops in Prescott.

First off was the scenic Watson Lake overlook, followed by a guided hike through the Granite Dells at the Constellation Trails.

Later, the group took in a vibrant sunset at the Sierra Prieta overlook above Thumb Butte. The last stop was a dinner hosted by the Barley Hound in downtown Prescott.

Heiney noted that the scattered cloud cover on the evening of the tour lent spectacular hues to the sunset at the Sierra Prieta overlook, eliciting accolades from the writers on the tour. “They were amazed by the views,” he said.

The tours are just one part of the Prescott’s Tourism Department’s public relations and social-media efforts. The Prescott City Council heard an overview of the program from consultant Heather Hermen with Frontburner Media in early October, when the council approved a $36,000 contract amendment with Frontburner for continuation of the firm’s services.