Sip and Savor raises $28K for PUSD Education Foundation

When the Prescott community comes together, amazing things happen! The second annual Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation Sip and Savor event was held on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event, generously sponsored by Lamb Cadillac, was a night to remember. The Club at Prescott Lakes went all out, featuring an ice sculpture that housed a vodka-tasting station, oysters, caviar and fresh seafood galore! Local wine vendors hosted three tasting stations around the room.

The silent auction, filled with amazing donations from local businesses, was a huge hit. Unique silent auction items also included items from Superintendent Joe Howard’s “wish list” such as a new entrance for Discovery Gardens preschool, a retaining wall for Lincoln School’s playground, and sponsorships for eighth-grade classes to visit ASU, NAU or Embry-Riddle as a field trip to get the students interested in college sooner.

A live auction topped off the evening with auctioneer and PUSDEF board member, Greg Mengarelli, encouraging bidding on trips to Sedona, a day of sailing on Lake Pleasant, Local Staycation items, and so much more. The room was filled with raised bidding paddles when asked to bid $250 for 10 sophomores to take the PSAT (college entrance exam) for free at Prescott High School and again when bids were sought for Chromebooks at $250 each to help PUSD meet its goal of having 1:1 technology for all students in the district. Because of the generosity of the attendees PUSD filled two classrooms with Chromebooks and many PHS students will be taking the PSAT for free in 2018.

Overall the evening raised over $28,000 that will go directly to PUSD to support the amazing quality of public education we have in Prescott, despite a lack of funding from the state. Thank you to the Prescott friends of public education who attended and gave generously because they understand the need and support PUSDEF in its goal of making PUSD the number one school district in Arizona.

Information from PUSD.