PUSD Student of the Week: Ramsee Jordan

Mrs. Haskell and Ms. Gifford are proud to nominate Ramsee Jordan for student of the week. Ramsee is a stellar sixth-grade student who shows up to class on time and ready to learn. Ramsee has worked hard to make improvements in being a great student and citizen at Granite Mountain School. Outside of school Ramsee listens to AC/DC, skateboards, hangs out with his friends and loves spending time making crafts with his dad. Both Mrs. Haskell and Ms. Gifford are proud of the young man he is becoming and look forward to all the learning he is going to do this year.



Information from PUSD.