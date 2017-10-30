Police say woman stole 47 guns from sick dad’s cache

Crystal Gorman (Volusia County Corrections)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 30, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman has been arrested after stealing 47 guns from her ailing father’s collection.

    Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say 58-year-old Robert Carter suffered a stroke last year. He recently moved to a rehabilitation center and asked family members to check on his home and gun collection after Hurricane Irma.

    Authorities arrested his daughter 30-year-old Crystal Gorman on Thursday, charging her with grand theft and 19 counts of dealing in stolen property.

    The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports she sold the firearms to pawn shops. Authorities said they could trace the weapons because Carter had a list of their serial numbers. Most had already been resold.

    Gorman is being held without bond. It’s unclear if she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

