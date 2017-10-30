PAWS-itive actions matter every day at TECC

Character is the critical ingredient of success. This means we can teach core values and desired character traits to students, and in doing so, we can nurture the qualities that enhance their moral growth and development.

Educators cannot sit back and hope our children and young people will grow up to become caring, respectful, responsible human beings. Schools must intentionally and passionately teach and model key character traits, so that our students can become the best. Sometimes it’s hard for young children to know if they are on the right path to good character, so receiving affirmation is important. Validating their actions modeling positive character traits reassures each of them and encourages them to continue moving in the right direction.

At Territorial Early Childhood Center, home of the Cougar Cubs, we focus on “PAWS-ITIVE ACTIONS.” Our character education program is tailored to young children. Our Paws-itive Actions are built around the eight pillars of Character Counts qualities that we want to instill in each of our young students.

Each month a new character quality -- such as honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion, respect, cooperation, tolerance or perseverance -- is introduced. Throughout the month students are encouraged to practice that character quality in the classrooms, on the playground, in the cafeteria and at home.

At the end of the each month, teachers select two students from their classroom that have made good choices and demonstrated the monthly targeted Paws-itive action the most. The students are then recognized at our monthly Paws-itive Action Assembly and are presented with a medallion and a certificate. Also, the students get to sit at a special table during lunch and eat with the principal.

The other part of our Paws-itive Action program is recognizing the classroom that has made the best choices and has had the best behavior throughout the month. Staff members are always on the watch to catch classrooms displaying “Paws-itive Actions” throughout the day and will give them a Cougar Paw. At the end of the month, the paws are counted up and classes with the most in each grade level are recognized at the assembly and are affirmed with a special treat.

At Territorial Early Childhood Center, we love to learn and enthusiastically celebrate all achievements! Our school works toward providing a positive climate of trust and respectful relationships in a place where all students feel valued, engaged and nurtured. Our Paws-itive Action character traits of respect, responsibility, cooperation, honesty, compassion, tolerance, integrity and perseverance reinforce our beliefs.

We believe that the best time to teach children is when they are young. Territorial Early Childhood Center is a child’s first experience in education and we want them to be surrounded with PAWS-ITIVE ACTIONS!

Information from Territorial Early Childhood Center.