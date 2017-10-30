Letter: Consider growth carefully

Editor:

I have lived in the Prescott area for over 20 years. Prior to that I was in Goodyear, Arizona, for 10 years.

I chose to make Prescott my home because of the light traffic, clean air, open space for outdoor activities and the beautiful diverse wild animal population. Prescott was and still is a very unique and special place.

However, I have watched many developments take away from the natural beauty of the area. There are increased traffic headaches. Traffic is also having a negative impact on wild animal populations due to deaths of animals trying to cross the roadways. There is also an increase in conflicts with predators and other animals that suddenly are being labeled pests because the new developments sprang up in areas that had long been home to these creatures. New homeowners also are not bothering to find out how to live in harmony with them.

I see a decrease in our quality of life as well as the quality of Prescott in general. I am uncertain if the tax revenues gained actually generate good income for the city.

I do not blame people for wanting to live here; however, this area can only sustain so many people we do not have enough water, regardless of what those who are profiteers tell us.

We need smart, sustainable growth, we need jobs to attract and retain young people. A diverse community is healthy. We need to think about what we want for the future of the Prescott area. We need people in our local government that understand that.

Karen Sable

Prescott