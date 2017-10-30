HUSD career fair a success

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the third annual Humboldt Unified School District Career Fair took place at Glassford Hill Middle School. The event was kicked off by Superintendent Streeter to over 250 eighth- through 10th-grade students attending from Glassford Hill Middle School, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, Liberty Traditional and Bradshaw Mountain High School.

Superintendent Dan Streeter shared with the students that “a job that is a passion will never seem like a job.” He encouraged students to ask questions of their presenters such as what the education requirements are and what the possible starting salaries could be in their career fields. He also asked students to evaluate their own strengths and weaknesses to find out what passions they have that could become their prospective career choice.

GHMS student Katie Janzen stated, “I thought it was good for students to get more information about what our future careers might be and I thought it was a great use of our time.”

The Career Fair gives students the opportunity to explore over 13 different career fields and get a sense of what they should be doing now to prepare for their future careers. Preparations could include; what type of classes they could be taking now and in high school, as well as what part-time work or volunteering would help them gain experience in their field of choice.

Mandy Leming, Lead CT Technologist with YRMC, has presented at the Career Fair every year. She states, “Presenting at the Career Fair is a great way to introduce our professions to students. It gives them a brief idea of what the job expectations are and will hopefully give them insight into what we really do and what it took to get here.”

Thank you to all of our presenters including Ben Naasz from Fusion of Movement, presenting on Fine Arts careers, Detective Marshall Field and Detective Brian Hohrein with PVPD for law enforcement information and Pharmacist Amy Kille with Fry’s Pharmacy for sharing on her career as a Pharmacist. Thank you also to John Feddema and Kayleen Weiland with Central Arizona Fire and Medical for information on Fire Science, and Frank Almendarez with YRMC for bringing his staff including; Mandie Leming from Imaging, Physical Therapist, Aaron Debord, Jim O’Reilly from Nursing, David Levos from the YRMC Pharmacy, and Suzanne Sullivan from the lab who all spoke on the various medical careers. Thank you to Chris Kukyno from Patriot Disposal for speaking on entrepreneurship and Tim Wiederaenders with the Prescott Newspapers, Inc. for sharing his passion for journalism. Thank you to GHMS Principal Melissa Tannehill for sharing about her military experiences and BMHS Principal Kort Miner for sharing on career fields in education. Thank you to Meredith Dunlop with National Bank and Ryan Bowling with Schutte and Hilgendorf for sharing on careers in Finance/Banking. Lastly, we would like to thank Tom Liuzzo for sharing information on Engineering careers and Sandy Griffis from the Yavapai County Contractors Association for sharing about all of the different construction careers with the students. Thank you all for sharing your time and knowledge with our students.

HUSD would like to extend a special thank-you to Marnie Uhl, president of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce and her Career Fair committee for organizing this annual event. Special thanks also to Mark Kille for sharing on legal careers and also for helping to develop this Career Fair into what it is today. HUSD also would like to thank Buffalo Wild Wings, Harkins, Dutch Bros and Freedom Station for donating raffle prizes for our students.

Information from HUSD.