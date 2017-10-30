Around the Bluhmin' Town: Halloween has a long history, remains great tradition

Boo! Are you scared yet?

Well, it’s time to get in a spooky mood. I like Halloween, because it is a long tradition. What started out as a fifth century “All Saints Day,” was originally a day of observance in honor of saints with a weird twist — it was also the day that disembodied spirits came back to possess the living.

The poor spirits had only one chance of an afterlife and that was to intermingle with the living on this particular day, in hopes of possessing a body! The living did not want to be possessed and in order to scare off these roaming “body snatchers,” they dressed up in terrifying costumes and paraded around their villages making a huge racket in order to drive off the evil spirits. Sound familiar?

If you aren’t scared yet, I have even bigger news. Prescott is a pretty haunted place! Many ghosts have been seen and heard roaming around in our most beloved establishments, such as hotels, bars and gathering places.

Dear Readers, I am not making this up, so be very aware that many a spirit wanders around the city of Prescott, looking for mischief.

Halloween has always been closely associated with the dead. During the ninth century, beggars went around to every home in their village asking for “soul cakes” on All Saints Day. The Europeans called this “souling.”

These “treats” were given in exchange for the beggars to start praying for the dead relatives of the kind folks who passed out cakes, since it was believed that the deceased needed plenty of prayer to pass from limbo into heaven. These were the early days of “trick or treat.”

Americans must love Halloween, because we spend about $5 billion on decorations, costumes and candy each year. This day of devils, ghosts, goblins, witches and all things paranormal has been around a very long time. But for most of us, it’s a day to watch the kids dress up as we pass out the treats, never giving a thought to some evil spirit trying to possess us.

Yes, I am seeing lots of little ghouls walking around and plenty of jack-o-lanterns to remind me that it’s time to make myself a nice, big Bloody Mary.

Oops, what I meant to say was, it’s time to try to scare up the ghost of “Bloody Mary” by staring into a mirror that is in a dark room, by the light of thirteen candles, while chanting “Bloody Mary” 13 times.

The vengeful spirit will then appear at your left shoulder. The problem is that once you see the spirit, she will either: Scratch your eyes out; 2) kill you, or 3) drive you insane. I think I will pour a really stiff drink and hope for No. 3.

I live in the country, so I don’t expect to see one child bravely walking in the dark up my dark driveway. I will pay $10 to any kid who knocks at my door on Halloween (adult neighbors pretending to be children will be disqualified). Who needs a costume for Halloween? Just have yourself a bowl of candy, and a “Bloody Mary.”

