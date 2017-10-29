Obituary: Tom Murphy

Tom Murphy, 52, a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died Oct. 22, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. Tom was born in 1965 while his father was stationed in Japan (USAF). He was a beloved son of Thomas and the late Grace (nee Harding).

Survived by loving siblings, Letitia Gracey (husband Tom) of California and Sean Murphy of Texas and Jessica Murphy of Texas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins all over the country.

He worked in construction for many years. Tom was a caring, loving person who will be sorely missed by his family; girlfriend, Tammy Carl Dodson; and many, many friends all over the country.

Funeral services private.

