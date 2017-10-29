Obituary: Carl Lee Webb

Carl Lee Webb, age 58, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Oct. 20, 2017, at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Carl was born in Prescott and lived most of his life in the mile high city except for two years in Parker, where he worked for the National Park Service. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1977.

Carl was an experienced carpenter, known for his fine craftsmanship and doing the job right the first time. He brought experience and talent to any construction project and was often able to find innovative and artistic approaches to tasks. He was an accomplished and passionate outdoorsman, constantly looking for opportunities to camp, hunt or fish. He loved the Prescott National Forest and would walk through it at every opportunity. He hiked down into the Grand Canyon a number of times and loved fishing and camping on Bright Angel Creek. Carl had a quiet, thoughtful disposition, perhaps a reflection of his ties to nature.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarvel L. Webb; his mother, Christine E. Webb; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his brother, Raymond Webb (Marie); and his sister, Sylvia Webb; his cousins; his nephews, Mark King, Jason Webb (Charlene), and Cash Cooper (Lindsay); and his nieces, Collette Warren (Mike) and Cindy Newton-Norris (Kellie); four great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Memorial services for Carl will be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St. Prescott, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Information provided by survivors.