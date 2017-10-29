Obituary: Art Atkinson

Art Atkinson was born July 27, 1923, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Tisha and Arthur Atkinson. He had eight other siblings.

After graduating from Lincoln High School, he joined and served in the Navy from December 1942 to February 1946.

He served aboard the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. Part of his time was spent securing Pearl Harbor in Hawaii after the bombing in 1941.

He worked at the Des Moines Register and Tribune, Circulation Department, as well as the Omaha Sun in 1965. He married Wilma Boylan on July 19, 1964.

They celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary in Des Moines three years ago. They moved to Springfield, Missouri, where he built a beautiful home on the Lake of the Ozarks. They relocated to Chandler, Arizona, in the 1980s and then moved to Prescott in 1997.

At age 94, Art gently passed away Oct. 17, 2017, at the Northern Arizona VA Hospital Hospice wing, and is now in the presence of our Lord and Savior.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Atkinson and Richard Atkinson; and three sisters, Wrethel Taylor, Grace Marquis and Eva Alexander. He will be missed and is survived by his wife, Wilma Atkinson; three sisters, Lois Houghton, Barbara Roberts and Bernice Snyder; five children, Rick Atkinson (Carolyn), Rodney Atkinson (Cyndee), Ronald Boylan (Connie), Rhonda Johnston (Mark) and Robin Wright. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren across the country.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at 2 p.m., at the Prescott Community Church on Willow Creek Road. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Marley House in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.