Need2Know: Former Pine Cone Inn now Los Pinos; new consignment store in Prescott

A new shop called Swag Consignment is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 4. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A new shop called Swag Consignment is hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 4. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo

By Max Efrein

  • Originally Published: October 29, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Los Pinos is now open where The Pine Cone used to be along White Spar Road in Prescott. (Max Efrein/Courier)

    Los Pinos open in Prescott

    Los Pinos (formally “The Pine Cone”) has opened after a significant renovation of the building.

    The Mexican restaurant is located at 1245 White Spar Road in Prescott and serves made-from-scratch authentic cuisine.

    The menu boasts family recipes from different regions throughout Mexico and is complemented by a full bar, handcrafted margaritas, banquet facilities and a creek side patio in the woods.

    For more information, call the restaurant at 928-541-1245.

    Consignment store opening in Prescott

    There is a new place to shop in Prescott.

    The grand opening of Swag Consignment is Saturday,

    photo

    Some of the items for sale in Swag Consignment. (Max Efrein/Courier)

    Nov. 4.

    In the store you will find a curated selection of new, vintage, and consigned clothing, accessories, gifts, and more.

    The business is located at 520 W. Sheldon St. #6 (next to The Local). For more information call 928-277-8804 or visit Swagconsignment.com.

    To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.

    More like this story