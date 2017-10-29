Need2Know: Former Pine Cone Inn now Los Pinos; new consignment store in Prescott

Los Pinos open in Prescott
Los Pinos (formally “The Pine Cone”) has opened after a significant renovation of the building.
The Mexican restaurant is located at 1245 White Spar Road in Prescott and serves made-from-scratch authentic cuisine.
The menu boasts family recipes from different regions throughout Mexico and is complemented by a full bar, handcrafted margaritas, banquet facilities and a creek side patio in the woods.
For more information, call the restaurant at 928-541-1245.
Consignment store opening in Prescott
There is a new place to shop in Prescott.
The grand opening of Swag Consignment is Saturday,
Nov. 4.
In the store you will find a curated selection of new, vintage, and consigned clothing, accessories, gifts, and more.
The business is located at 520 W. Sheldon St. #6 (next to The Local). For more information call 928-277-8804 or visit Swagconsignment.com.
