Need2Know: Former Pine Cone Inn now Los Pinos; new consignment store in Prescott

Los Pinos open in Prescott

Los Pinos (formally “The Pine Cone”) has opened after a significant renovation of the building.

The Mexican restaurant is located at 1245 White Spar Road in Prescott and serves made-from-scratch authentic cuisine.

The menu boasts family recipes from different regions throughout Mexico and is complemented by a full bar, handcrafted margaritas, banquet facilities and a creek side patio in the woods.

For more information, call the restaurant at 928-541-1245.

Consignment store opening in Prescott

There is a new place to shop in Prescott.

The grand opening of Swag Consignment is Saturday,

Nov. 4.

In the store you will find a curated selection of new, vintage, and consigned clothing, accessories, gifts, and more.

The business is located at 520 W. Sheldon St. #6 (next to The Local). For more information call 928-277-8804 or visit Swagconsignment.com.

