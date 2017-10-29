Locked in cooler, Wisconsin man starts drinking

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have cited a Wisconsin man who began drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports police were called to a Marshfield Kwik Trip early Wednesday after a customer noticed a man in the cooler. Employees opened the door around 6 a.m. and he fled.

The store manager told police the man drank a beer and three malt beverages before he got out.

According to local station WBAY-TV, police later located the suspect, 38-year-old Jeremy Van Ert.

Van Ert said he wanted to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he figured he might as well stay inside and drink.

Police cited Van Ert for retail theft. The report notes the cooler had a glass door and he could have knocked on it for help.

At the time of his arrest, Van Ert was on already probation for earlier criminal charges, including two counts of arson. He was transported to the Wood County Jail and held in custody pending release from his probation officer.

The incident was a topic of discussion on twitter and other social media.

