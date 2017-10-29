Days Past: Gov. John C. Frémont’s ‘Silent’ partner, part two

The new Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Arizona, Charles Silent, arrived in Prescott from California in February 1878. The new Territorial Governor, John C. Frémont, arrived from New York in October the same year. Precisely when these two unlikely business partners began to collaborate isn’t clear, but according to the published diary of Lily Frémont — the unmarried adult daughter of John and his wife, Jesse — they were actively engaged in a variety of ventures by 1879.

The two men made an unlikely team. In 1878, Silent was either 35 or 36, making him virtually the same age as Lily Frémont. Her father, Silent’s partner, was 65. Silent was an uneducated working-class immigrant who became an educated, prominent lawyer (and then judge) who also owned two successful California railroads.

Frémont, a skilled surveyor who achieved fame as an explorer and mapmaker of the American West, was hailed a hero of the California Bear Flag Revolt, but became an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. President, a highly controversial Civil War general, and a victim of unwise investments in failed railroads.

As a result, the two men approached their joint ventures from opposite perspectives. Silent was striving to continue his string of personal and professional successes. Frémont was hoping to recover some of his lost fame and fortune.

Their business together was mining promotion, which involved connecting individuals who had discovered and owned potential mine locations with entrepreneurs who could provide capital and mining technology. Rather than purchasing properties, the two men took out “options” to buy at a designated price within a specific time period. During that period, they tried to attract buyers at a higher price so they could profit from the difference or from a share of the working mine that might result.

From Lily’s diary, it is clear that the two men worked as true partners. She frequently references visits by Silent, collaborative letter-writing, and telegraph messages between the two when either was out of town. Whenever in Prescott, Silent appeared to have taken both morning and evening meals at the Frémont home almost daily. Business discussions regularly included Jesse (until her departure for the East to better manage their affairs in the area) and Lily.

There is speculation about the nature of Silent’s and Lily’s relationship, particularly since Lily never married and the two remained friends until their deaths. Lily’s diary clearly shows she admired Silent and viewed him affectionately, but nothing beyond that. Of course, as a proper Victorian woman, Lily would be unlikely to express any “forbidden” feelings toward a married man, even in a diary. Notably, however, when Silent became gravely ill in Prescott, Lily tended to him personally and decided not to telegraph Silent’s wife in California about his condition.

As Frémont’s term continued, Silent appeared to become increasingly popular among Arizonans while Frémont became increasingly unpopular. When Arizona’s Congressional delegate, John G. Campbell, attempted to remove Silent from office in 1880 because of alleged judicial malfeasance in relation to Silent’s business interests, both the legal establishment and most prominent citizens rose to his defense and rejoiced when the Attorney General cleared him of the charges (as did Lily). Frémont, on the other hand, faced increasing criticism from the legislature and the press over his frequent absences from the Territory and for prioritizing personal business over government matters.

Despite his exoneration, Silent resigned as Associate Justice and moved to Tucson to resume private legal practice and continue promoting his mining interests. Frémont, having failed to reacquire as much wealth as he hoped and unpopular with the new President, Chester Arthur, resigned the governorship in 1881 and left Arizona.

In 1883, facing health problems, the now-wealthy Silent left his Tucson practice and spent two years traveling and recovering his health. He returned to his family in Los Angeles in 1885 and joined another law firm. He also took up real estate development as a way to acquire an even larger fortune.

The Frémonts moved to Los Angeles in 1887 and were welcomed as dear friends by both Silent and his wife. Over the years, Silent tried repeatedly to help his former partner, who was suffering financially, by providing real estate-related opportunities. At one point, he introduced Frémont to entrepreneurs who were developing Inglewood. In exchange for promoting the development, they gave the Frémonts a small lot and house; but the development failed, and the Frémonts were forced to return to a rental property.

Silent’s friendship with Lily continued after John’s and Jesse’s deaths. Charles Silent passed away in 1918, five months before Lily’s death in 1919.

“Days Past” is a collaborative project of the Sharlot Hall Museum and the Prescott Corral of Westerners International (www.prescottcorral.org). This and other Days Past articles are also available at www.sharlot.org/library-archives/days-past. The public is encouraged to submit proposed articles to dayspastshmcourier@gmail.com. Please contact SHM Library & Archives reference desk at 928-445-3122 Ext. 14, or via email at dayspastshmcourier@gmail.com for information.