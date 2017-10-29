Birth Announcements: Week of Oct. 29, 2017

Raegan Bentley Crain-Tello, a 6 lb., 9 oz. girl, was born Monday, October 23, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Taylor Crain and Andres Tello-Chavez of Prescott Valley.

Peyton Frances Hands, a 7 lb., 6 oz. girl, was born Friday, October 13, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Megan Palmer and Brice McNichol of Dewey.

Levi Harvey Thompson, a 5 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jacquelyn Norlander and Robert Thompson of Chino Valley.

Canaan Reese Timlick, a 7 lb., 13 oz. boy was Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Alyssa and Scott Timlick of Chino Valley.