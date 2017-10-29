Athletics catcher Maxwell arrested in Arizona on gun charge

This 2014 file photo shows Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell. Maxwell was arrested Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a female food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her. (Gregory Bull/AP, File)

  October 29, 2017

    • SCOTTSDALE (AP) — Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was arrested in Arizona after a food delivery person alleged he pointed a gun at her.

    Maxwell was the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee this year during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

    Scottsdale police said officers went to Maxwell’s home Saturday night after getting a call about a person with a gun. Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

    “We were disappointed to learn of the allegations. We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously,” the A’s said in a statement.

    “We are gathering information from the proper authorities and do not have further comment at this time.”

