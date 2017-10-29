Amazing Places: 3 sites of interest off Walker Road

Walker Road has many treasures. Today, I’ll describe three Amazing Places, all easy to drive to.

Walker Road goes south off Highway 69 just west of Costco at the light. Reset your odometer there, or use the mileposts (MPs) along the road. Be mindful the speed limit drops to 25 mph as you approach the community of Walker. After the junction with Big Bug Mesa Road, Lynx Creek is just off the road on the right.

The first Amazing Place is Pink Car Road – on your left at MP 7.6 (a short distance past the fire station). From the photo, the name for this road is obvious. Since 1939, this old sedan has sat here and become quite the landmark. In 2011, it was stolen by Prescott High School students, who placed it in the HS parking lot as a prank. The pranksters were caught and the landmark car returned to its location at their expense. Now it’s chained to the ground!

The second Amazing Place is the row of mailboxes at MP 7.8 – on your right just over the bridge (all blacktop to this point). The numbers are all higgledy-piggledy. One time when I was out there I met the mail lady. She told me the Postal Service didn’t deliver any farther south on Walker Road so all the inhabitants added their own mailbox at the far end of the row. The mail lady just has to learn where each number is in the lineup.

For the third Amazing Place (Blue John Mine) you have to leave Walker Road. Go past the mailboxes onto Pine Mountain Road (FR 9404H) for half a mile (going north). It’s a dirt road that is steep, bumpy and narrow in places (don’t try this if wet or road is muddy). If you dislike dirt roads, park opposite the mailboxes and hike. Here are the directions for walking or driving (reset your odometer before the mailboxes; mileages are from this start point):

From the mailboxes, go 0.1 miles to Y-junction. Stay left on Pine Mountain (not right on Potter) to T-junction at 0.25 miles. Go straight, with Morning Star going off to right. At 0.4 miles, another Y – go right on Pine Mountain, NOT left on Blue John. At 0.5 miles, a sharp left bend provides ample room to turn around and park without blocking traffic. At the Y just after the bend, climb up steeply to the right for about 100 yards, the Blue John Mine is on your left.

The mine began in 1913 and was very productive in the ’20s, with rich gold and silver. It played out by 1929 and became defunct. The photo, which I took in January 2005, shows a jumble of dilapidated mine machinery. Later that year, the Forest Service found a high concentration of heavy metals around the mine. They removed almost 3,000 cubic yards of dirt to make the site safe, and erected a metal railing.

It’s easy to look over the railing at the machinery, and walk all around the site. The tall structure is a hopper where ore was loaded from above so it could be processed by the machinery below. That machinery included shafts and gears, and was probably driven by belts connected to an engine. At the bottom end of the site (not visible in the photo), there’s an engine with a number of large gears and a drum of steel cable. This was probably the winding gear to raise and lower men and minerals from the main shaft – no longer visible. At the top, there’s a modern information sign.

Nigel Reynolds was born in England and has lived in Arizona for almost 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says.