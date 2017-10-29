2 women, 2 dogs rescued after 5 months at sea

Jennifer Appel, of Honolulu, blows kisses as rescuers approach her crippled sailboat, the Sea Nymph, after being lost at sea for months, about 900 miles southeast of Japan. Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged and things went downhill from there for two women who set out to sail the 2,700 miles from Hawaii to Tahiti. A Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted their boat off Japan and thousands of miles in the wrong direction from Tahiti. The Navy sent the USS Ashland to their rescue. (U.S. Navy via AP)

Jennifer Appel, of Honolulu, blows kisses as rescuers approach her crippled sailboat, the Sea Nymph, after being lost at sea for months, about 900 miles southeast of Japan. Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged and things went downhill from there for two women who set out to sail the 2,700 miles from Hawaii to Tahiti. A Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted their boat off Japan and thousands of miles in the wrong direction from Tahiti. The Navy sent the USS Ashland to their rescue. (U.S. Navy via AP)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: October 29, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • 2 Women Rescued After 5 Months at Sea by Associated Press

    photo

    Sailors from the USS Ashland help Zeus, one of two dogs who were accompanying two Honolulu women who were rescued after being lost at sea for several months. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP)

    HONOLULU (AP) — Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged and things went downhill from there for two women who set out to sail the 2,700 miles from Hawaii to Tahiti.

    As their 50-foot sailboat, the Sea Nymph, drifted helplessly in the middle of the Pacific for months, their water purifier conked out, sharks started ramming their vessel, their food ran low and their distress calls and signal flares went unanswered day after day.

    Some nights they went to sleep wondering if they would live to see the sun rise.

    Then their fortunes changed Tuesday: Five and a half months after Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava embarked on a journey that might normally take about three weeks, a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted their boat 900 miles off Japan and thousands of miles in the wrong direction from Tahiti.

    photo

    The rescued women, identified by the Navy as Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava, lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP)

    The U.S. Navy sent the USS Ashland to their rescue.

    "I had tears in my eyes," said Appel, the Sea Nymph's 48-year-old captain, who blew kisses to her rescuers as they pulled alongside. She and Fuiava quickly clambered aboard, followed by their dogs Zeus and Valentine, who were hoisted up.

    All four looked remarkably fit, and Appel credited that to veteran sailors who had warned them to prepare well for the voyage. They had packed enough food for a year, mostly dried goods like oatmeal and pasta.

    "They said pack every square inch of your boat with food, and if you think you need a month, pack six months, because you have no idea what could possibly happen out there," Appel said. "And the sailors in Honolulu really gave us good advice. We're here."

    They said their dogs helped keep their spirits up.

    Raw: 2 Mariners Rescued After Months Lost at Sea by Associated Press

    More like this story