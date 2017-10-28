Smoki honors Chinese sojourners in Dia de los Muertos altar

Joe Ah Jew, Quon Clong Jin, June Wong — three different people whose stories have at least one defining trait: they were Chinese working and living in Territorial Prescott.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., is having its annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event and this year’s featured altar honors those Chinese sojourners of Territorial Prescott — an idea that came from her studying for a master’s degree in museum studies, said Volunteer Coordinator Julie Rucker.

“One of the courses was in pluralism, representation of various cultures within museum environments,” Rucker said. “I’ve always thought that the Chinese people that were here in territorial days had so many businesses and really changed the scope of things back then for the way people lived their daily lives.”

Ah Jew was the first naturalized citizen of Arizona, Clong Jin was a property owner back when the town grid was laid in 1864 and Wong was a girl captured and put into slavery, and then rescued by some white people of Prescott, Rucker said. There are many others named on the altar. The Chinese people were the No. 1 minority group of the time, she said.

As an altar for Dia de los Muertos, it has to have four different elements: water, fire, earth and wind, she said. For this one, water is represented by green tea; fire is represented by fake candles; earth, by the flowers; and wind is represented by cut paper in the form of flowers, Rucker said.

What was important to her when it came to designing the altar was letting those in Prescott know that a vibrant Chinese community existed in Territorial Prescott and there was even a Chinatown, she said.

“The majority of Chinese people who came to Prescott as sojourners, those who wanted to come earn money and leave again, they didn’t want to be here forever,” Rucker said. “They were trying to help their families back home. These folks started coming here primarily after the completion of the Union Pacific Railroad in 1869. They heard there was gold here.”

They did encounter prejudice, she said. When the Chinese people started coming, there were newspaper articles about their arrival. The altar includes some excerpts that outline the bigotry that existed, Rucker said.

The hope is that this adds to the enlightenment of the people of Prescott, Rucker said. Doing a Dia de los Muertos event is not outside the mission statement of the museum.

“We try to represent pluralism here, we understand that this place used to be Mexico,” Rucker said. “We’re introducing to some, we’re reminding others of another culture that was prevalent.

“I hope that people learn from it, enjoy it and it was one more step to make us understand and feel in our hearts that we’re all part of this together. This town was based on many different people contributing in various ways.”

Dia de los Muertos is not a time to mourn, but a time to remember individual lives and celebrate what they did during life, she said.

The Dia de los Muertos event features other altars as well as mariachis, traditional Mexican dancers and authentic foods.

For more information, call the museum at 928-445-1230.