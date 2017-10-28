Letter: POTUS death spiral

Editor:

Thanks, Mike Payson (Oct. 20 letter, “Election facts”), for your cogent response. Disclosure: I was a life-long Republican, but voted Obama, twice.

I thoroughly understand the Electoral College. “We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College.” - Donald J. Trump on Fox News Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Proven FALSE (Politi-Fact, NPR and Pew Research).

Truth is, you could fit the voters who cost Clinton the presidency in a mid-size football stadium. It is worth considering just how few voters ultimately set our country on this current, arguably terrifying course. Out of 138 million total ballots cast, Clinton lost the Electoral College by only 79,316 people total who voted Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — all states Democrats carried since 1992.

Honest Americans do want to know if Russian infiltrations in our election, traitors in our government duped 0.057 percent of Americans to vote Trump.

James Madison worried; “A President might betray his trust to foreign powers,” without impeachment we “expose ourselves to dangers of seeing the President in foreign pay without being able to guard against it by displacing him.”

Trump’s vast ties to Russia spring immediately to mind. Trump’s lying about conducting business with Moscow; leaking top secrets to the Russian ambassador at a White House meeting; extensive relationships between Trump’s top staff, family and Russian agents … resonates deeply with all of these core concerns expressed by the Founding Fathers.

Remember, with a free American press real facts matter, seeking the truth is a legitimate pursuit, not fake news.

Lee Radu



Prescott