Calendar of Events: Oct. 28 - Nov. 1

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.



Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in October, corner of highways 69 and 169 in Dewey.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Prescott Summer Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot B, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Fresh fruits, veggies and more.

Grants To You Class, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bradshaw Mountain High School, Prescott Valley. $25. grantstoyou.org; 928-458-7796.

ZooFest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Save a dollar on each entry by bringing a canned food item that we’ll donate to Yavapai Food Bank.

10th Annual Historic Cemetery Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Citizens Cemetery, 815 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Presented by Yavapai Cemetery Association. Park at Yavapai College and surrounding streets. Pay at gate: $10 adults, $15 couple, $5 children 12 and younger. 928-713-8807; ycacitizens@gmail.com.

MatForce Dump the Drugs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina St.; Prescott Valley PD, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road, Prescott; and Chino Valley PD, 1950 Voss Drive. 928-708-0100, matforce.org.

Gardening Talks: To Bee or Not to Bee, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Nancy Deane as she covers the history of bees in the U.S.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Veterans Olympic Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott VA Sports Court, 500 N. Highway 89. For veterans, military personnel and their families. RSVP to James Denmark, denmarj@my.erau.edu or 708-280-0295.

AIRES Fall Fantasy Fashion Show, 12:30 p.m., Yavapai Gathering Center, 530 E. Merritt St., Prescott.

Northern Arizona Genealogical Society Meeting, 2 p.m., Family History Center at Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 1001 Ruth St. Speaker: Dick Hiatt, on how to use Family History Research Wiki.

Jacobite Rebellion, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Experience 18th century Scotland through costume, swordplay and crofting.

Satellites, Rocket Engines and the Holocene, 2 p.m., Prescott Library’s third-floor Training Lab. Presenter: Patty Sheaffer, retired research scientist. Free.

Haunt House, “Psycho” screening, 4 to 9:45 p.m., Yavapai College Prescott campus gymnasium, 1100 E. Sheldon St. The Yavapai College CAST club, a group of students interested in and involved in the collaborative arts, is hosting a Haunt House activity. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students. Admission is free for everyone 16 and under and adult accompaniment is required for that age group.

Ghost Talk Too!, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Rocky Horror Picture Show — A Musical, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott Area Leadership’s Halloween Masquerade, 7 p.m., Hassayampa’s Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Saturday Night Talk Series, 7 p.m., “Let it Settle Itself: Allowing Life to Resolve Our Dilemmas.” Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. Always live music; no partner needed; newcomer instruction at 7 p.m. 928-925-5210, Folkhappens.org.

Rocky Horror Midnight Showing — 11:30 p.m., The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., costumes highly encouraged; 21 and older allowed to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 29

A Taste for Mission, 3 to 5 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane. tasteformission.eventbrite.com.

Monday, Oct. 30

Historical Wall Unveiling, 10 a.m., NAVAHCS Miracle Mile Hallway. Follow signs for event parking; a shuttle will bring guests to the main entrance of Building 107. Light Refreshments. Mary, 928-717-7587.

Prescott Art Docents Free Public Talk, “Fabulous or Fake: The Presence of Fakes in the Art World,” 10:30 a.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Presented by Ruth Anne Norris. prescottartdocents.net.

First Five Years Parenting Workshop, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Arizona’s Children Association, 1055 Ruth St., Suite 3. 928-443-1991. familyeducation@arizonaschildren.org.

Retro Video Game Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6188.

Code Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-3040.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Technology Help Hour, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Trick-or-Treat for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories and songs followed by trick-or-treating around the library. Ages 0 to 5. Costumes are encouraged!

ESL, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

Boo at the Zoo, 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Come in costume and trick-or-treat at different stations around the Sanctuary with your favorite animals. Bring a flashlight and see all the nocturnal residents out and about! $4 for HPZS members; $6 for nonmembers. 928-778-4242.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Common Sense Parenting, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-443-1991. familyeducation@arizonaschildren.org.

Free bocce ball lessons and games at Watson Lake, 10 to 11 a.m., bocce courts near boat rental ramp. Free parking on Wednesday at the park.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) Open House Event, 10 a.m. to noon, NAVAHCS theater building 15, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott.

Diabetes Support Group, 1 to 2 p.m., Alta Vista Senior Living, 916 Canterbury Ln. Prescott. Free event and presented by the Prescott Evening Lions. Register at 713-3288 or robakaz@cableone.net.

Interviewing with Confidence, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 3 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

First Five Years Parenting Workshop, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-443-1991. familyeducation@arizonaschildren.org.

Regional Open House Meeting, City of Prescott, 5 to 7 p.m., Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Student Union Building, 3700 Willow Creek Road. The City of Prescott is seeking feedback from the public during its process of developing an Airport Master Plan for future development of the Prescott Municipal Airport.



Prescott Coin Club, 7 p.m., POA Building at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail in Prescott Country Club in Dewey. 772-7144.