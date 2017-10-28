Argus Hamilton: Women settle, welcome inappropriate touching

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Hollywood Reporter listed a growing number of producers, newsmen and even a former president named by actresses as sex harassers. It finally went too far. Yesterday an actress in Hollywood came forward and said that she was inappropriately touched by whoever’s willing to settle.

The National Archives was ordered to release the secret CIA and FBI investigation report into JFK’s assassination on Thursday. One thing we know now. If Jack Kennedy hadn’t been killed by bullets fired from Lee Harvey Oswald’s rifle in 1963, he’d have died in a hail of Me Too’s in 2017.

Harvey Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures and also evicted from the Producers Guild due to the dozens of accusations by actresses against him for sexual assault. In addition, his condition is deteriorating rapidly at sex rehab. Last night he took a turn for the nurse.

NBC News political analyst and author Mark Halperin is accused by five women of grabbing their breasts and propositioning them in the women’s room at work. Reaction was swift. He’s been fired by MSNBC, fired by HBO, fired by Showtime and CINEMAX wants to film some re-enactments.

George HW Bush was accused by two actresses of grabbing them from behind while he sat in his wheelchair posing for photos with them. Some things now make sense. It turns out HW did NOT jump out of all those planes after he turned ninety years old, the flight attendants threw him out.

President Trump began a drive against opioid abuse in a White House speech Thursday. He warned of the dangers of illegal drug use and the unhappiness it causes in his speech. In the interest of equal time, the rebuttal will be delivered by a West Hollywood parade on Halloween night.

Hillary Clinton was found to have paid for a Russian dossier that said Trump paid hookers to urinate on him in a Moscow hotel room. The salacious details were first posted on Buzz Feed’s website, but a broadcast deal has been struck with HBO to verify the dossier. It’ll air on Pee-per-View.

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a privacy dispute between the Justice Department and Microsoft over access to e-mails. Privacy is a fluctuating right today. It’s okay for you to go on the Internet and see the first lady’s breasts, but the president’s tax returns are none of your business.

President Trump revealed in his speech to the nation about the drug epidemic Thursday that his late alcoholic brother Fred convinced him never to drink. Thank goodness this president does not drink. Research shows that alcohol increases the size of the Send button by one hundred percent.

The London Daily Mail reports that British regulators has just approved the first sperm donor app for smart phones in England which allows women to browse through a large catalogue of men and order their sperm. We already have the same service for women in the U.S. It’s called Tinder.

The New York Yankees angered the fans by firing Joe Girardi after he led a rebuilding young team to within a game of the World Series. He’s rumored heading to Washington. If Joe Girardi gets hired to manage the Nationals, he’ll be the only one who knows what he’s doing in DC.

President Trump is reportedly set to pressure China’s president next month to discipline North Korea into behaving. His arrival in Beijing will be covered on Chinese TV. Las Vegas bookies are offering even money that the first thing Trump says to the Chinese is to thank them for our railroads.

Chinese leaders are preparing to welcome President Trump for an official state visit scheduled in a few weeks. It’s sure to strengthen his resolve. Trump is bound to put two and two together after he sees the Great Wall of China and then notices that there are hardly any Mexicans in Beijing.