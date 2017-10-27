Obituary: Lorri Cluff Rosenberg

Lorri Cluff Rosenberg, 66, of Prescott, passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2017. Lorri was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sept. 25, 1951, to Elmer Dean and Melva Corrine Cluff.



After growing up in California, Lorri returned to her beloved Arizona, where she lived for the past 50 years.



Lorri is survived by her husband of 32 years, Bruce Edward; their daughters, Jodi Lynn of Florence and Jennifer Sue of Prescott; their sons, Jeremy Keith of Florence and Jason Eric of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Shanon, Stanton, James and Jared; and her big sister, Karen.



Lorri was at all times guided by her love of family and love of God. She will be remembered for spreading her abundant love and sharing butterflies, angels, and fairies with all who were fortunate to know her.



Memorial service will be at the LDS Chapel, 1001 Ruth St., Prescott, at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Viewing beginning at 5:30. Anyone wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers should give to Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity at PrescottHabitat.org.



Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Arizona.





Information provided by survivors.