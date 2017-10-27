Featured Home of the Week: 1242 McDonald Drive, Prescott

FROM THE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS on the wrap-around deck, to the custom touches adorning the home, this beautiful 3,208 sq ft contemporary home is located in one of Prescott’s most desirable neighborhoods. Less than 5 minutes to the Courthouse Square, the neighborhood has low HOA fees and is within walking distance to the trails of Acker Park. Constructed last year entirely of Omni-Block, the walls are over 1 foot thick, making the home both energy efficient, and built to stand the test of time. Every attention to detail was paid in the construction of the home, from railings built by hand, to the spacious kitchen designed with the entertainer in mind. The home features native stone touches both outside and on the stately fireplace and mantle. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open concept living area, and a basement level that would make a great media room, in-law suite, or space for the kids, this home has something for everyone. The oversized 2-car garage offers room for storage, or a workspace, and the south facing driveway is sunny year round. Additionally, the plans included a shaft engineered to install an elevator for the future. Don’t miss a chance to make this unique home yours! MLS 1007093

