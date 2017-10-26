Where can you go trick-or-treating?

Halloween is here! But where can the ghouls, ghosts and other spirits go for a happy haunt and get some candy? All events are on Tuesday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted.

• There’s always the neighborhoods dotting the quad-city area, the most popular of which is Mt. Vernon Ave. Remember to be safe though.

• The Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin St. – Trick-or-Treat for Little Ones, 10 to 10:30 a.m., free and for children up to 5 years old. Costumes are encouraged.

• Prescott Valley Event Center, 3201 N. Main St. – SAFE Trick-or-Treat, 4 to 7 p.m. with candy passed out to trick-or-treaters.

• Memory Park in Chino Valley – 20th annual Trick or Treating in Memory Park, 5 to 8 p.m.

• Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Road, is holding its annual Boo at the Zoo from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Participants can come in costume and trick or treat at different stations around the sanctuary with their favorite animals. Flashlights are encouraged to be able to see all the nocturnal residents out and about. Admission is $4 for Sanctuary members and $6 for nonmembers.

• The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, has its annual Halloween Happening Family Night from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. Nature themed, this year’s celebration takes place in the Discovery Gardens and guests can have their face painted, listen to stories, dissect owl pellets, make s’mores and meet local wildlife from the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Admission is $2 for children under 13, $5 for adults and free for members.

