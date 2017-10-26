Tradition Restored: Yavapai soccer advances to region championship

Yavapai College’s men’s soccer team finally breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday night. That’s because Phoenix College’s three-year stranglehold on the Roughriders’ region playoff fortunes ended gloriously in front of a boisterous crowd at Ken Lindley Field.

NJCAA No. 6-ranked Yavapai eliminated No. 13 Phoenix College, 3-0, in the NJCAA Region I, Division I semifinals in Prescott, wiping away semis setbacks to the Bears in 2014, 2015 and 2016 that had haunted a proud Roughriders program.

“It’s something special, I’m going to tell you that,” Yavapai sophomore defender Ricardo Nunez-Arellano said. “I thought about it as a curse, but we this season didn’t think about that at all. We knew what we could be capable of doing.”

Second-seeded Yavapai (18-2-3 overall record), which split the ACCAC title with No. 1 seed Pima, compiled a 0-1-1 regular-season record against the third-seeded Bears (14-3-5) this fall. For an hour on Tuesday night, the Roughriders players gathered for an emotional talk, which Nunez-Arellano said “brought the heart out in everyone.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Roughriders sophomore attacker David Gandara said of beating Phoenix. “We talked about it before, and we didn’t give up. And we just said, ‘Let’s leave it all on the field.’ We have a winning mentality here at Yavapai. The coaches display a winning mentality, and we just had to bring the tradition back.”

In Wednesday’s other semifinal, three-time defending region champion Pima knocked out fourth-seeded Arizona Western, 1-0. The Aztecs will play host to Yavapai for the region championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kino Stadium in Tucson.

“It means a lot for us – our confidence just went up by so much,” Yavapai sophomore attacker John Scearce said of the Phoenix win. “It’s been kind of a curse with Phoenix. They’ve come up here [to Prescott for the region semis] and beat us every time, and we wanted to get rid of that.”

The Roughriders last won the region in 2013 in a 2-1 overtime shootout victory over Phoenix. Yavapai seeks its 22nd Region I title in the program’s 29-year history Saturday.

“Pima’s a good side,” said Gandara, whose Roughriders tied Pima twice this season. “We need to re-play tonight – display teamwork, hard effort. Everyone goes in and works as a team, and we all go in together.”

On a comfortable fall evening Wednesday, the Roughriders tallied late in the 13th minute when Gandara scored from 6 yards out in the box on an assist from Jose Perez Flores. Later, with 10:41 to go until intermission, the match appeared to turn for Yavapai when Bears defender Raphael Soto was whistled for a red card. Phoenix played the rest of the game a man down, 10-on-11. It was the Bears’ first red card of the season.

“They played their best, and they played hard,” Phoenix forward Okar Shar said of the Roughriders. “In our home game, we beat them 5-0 [Oct. 5]. We knew they were going to play twice harder on their home field. We didn’t give up. We kept fighting.”

Despite the man-advantage, Yavapai still clung to a 1-0 lead until about 18 minutes left in regulation, when Yavapai added an insurance goal from Scearce. Some 4 minutes later, freshman reserve attacker Angel Lujan found the net on a Scearce assist to ice it.

“Soccer’s a weird sport,” Nunez-Arellano said. “Sometimes I know professional teams that play better with 10 men than 11, and PC today was one of those. As soon as they got that red card, they were completely different. They had more urgency.”

Scearce disagreed, saying the red card turned the match for the hosts.

“That’s kind of when Phoenix lost momentum – they lost their groove and it just went downhill from there,” Scearce said.

Yavapai’s defense sparkled behind the stalwart play of defenders Nunez-Arellano, Johnny Ramirez, John Kanner, Isaac Arellano and Andrew Rivera. Roughriders starting goalkeeper Tyler Trump went 83 minutes without having to make a save. Backup Justin Motzkus finished the match with an unblemished 7 minutes.

“You’ve got to hand it to Yavapai – they worked hard, and that’s what got them the result,” Phoenix coach David Cameron said. “It was the work ethic.”

The Region I champion advances to the West District playoffs, which the titlist will host Nov. 3 and 4. Both the district champ and the runner-up qualify for the NJCAA D-I National Championship tournament Nov. 13-15, 17 and 18, at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

It’s been nine years since the seven-time national champion Roughriders have won a national title. They claimed three national titles in the 1990s and four in the 2000s.

Yavapai will relish Wednesday’s win, then quickly move on.

“This program has always had players that showed that desire, determination and had the perseverance to want to succeed, and tonight [Wednesday] was no different,” Yavapai coach Mike Pantalione said. “The way the players responded is a tribute to them for coming away with this victory.”

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.

(6) Yavapai 3, (13) Phoenix College 0

NJCAA Region I, Division I men’s soccer semifinal Wednesday at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott

1st 2nd F

PC 0 0 — 0

YC 1 2 — 3

PC YC

Shots 12 12

Saves 5 0

Corner kicks 6 3

Fouls 13 17

Cards 5 2

SCORING – 13th minute, YC: Gandara (Perez Flores); 72nd minute, YC: Scearce (unassisted); 77th minute, YC: Lujan (Scearce). GOALIES – PC: Machado (90 mins., 3 goals, 5 saves); YC: Trump (83 mins., 0 goals, 0 saves), Motzkus (7 mins., 0 goals, 0 saves).