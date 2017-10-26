St. Luke’s presents A Taste for Mission

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, is hosting the third annual A Taste For Mission on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. An eclectic fundraiser featuring local artists, merchants’ products, breweries, wineries and Superstition Meadery, original local works as well as products and services will be auctioned in a silent auction. Cost for the event is $30 and tickets can be purchased by going to TasteForMission.Eventbrite.com, at the church office, after Saturday and Sunday Services or at the door.

Proceeds benefit the mission of St. Luke’s, which include Operation Deep Freeze, Granite Creek Hunger ministry, Quixote’s Garage and St. Luke’s Don’t Spend Christmas Alone.

For more information, call 928-778-4499.