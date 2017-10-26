Play retro video games at PV Library

Find out the answer to the age-old question of who is the fastest between a hedgehog or a plumber at Retro Video Game Night. Held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Crystal Room of the Prescott Valley Public Library on Monday, Oct. 30, Black Box Gaming will bring retro video game favorites such as Super Mario Bros and Sonic the Hedgehog. There will be tournaments with prizes, craft tables, trivia by Game On! and more. Dressing up as a retro video game favorite character is encouraged. For more information, call 928-759-6188.