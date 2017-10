Jeannette Ann Franklin, 72, passed away Oct. 23, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. Jeannette was born on May 1, 1945, in Waltham, Massachusetts. A Celebration of Life will be held at Affordable Burial & Cremation, Chino Valley, 2607 S. Highway 89, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at noon. Affordable Burial & Cremation handled all arrangements.