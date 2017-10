Isaac Villarreal, 63, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Oct. 24, 2017, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Isaac was born May 27, 1954, in El Paso, Texas. Service will be held Oct. 29, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5927 N. Wilkinson Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.