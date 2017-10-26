Now Showing: Week of Oct. 27

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) SUBURBICON – Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns ... the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. Rated R for violence, language and some sexuality. Comedy

(NEW) JIGSAW – Thirteen years ago on Halloween weekend, SAW and the character of Jigsaw introduced the world to a new face of horror. For seven straight years "If it's Halloween it must be SAW" was a holiday tradition. This Oct. 27, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures proudly present “Jigsaw.” After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement find themselves chasing the ghost of a man dead for over a decade and embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of their own? Rated R for sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, and for language. Drama, Horror

(NEW) THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they've left the battlefield. Rated R for strong violent content, language throughout, some sexuality, drug material and brief nudity. Drama

(NEW) GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – “Goodbye Christopher Robin” gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family? Rated PG for thematic elements, some bullying, war images and brief language. Drama

(NEW) LET THERE BE LIGHT – For all his far-reaching fame, Sol Harkins, the world's most famous atheist, is a lonely soul and a lousy part-time dad. After a near-death experience challenges his simplest assumptions about this world, Sol finds his purpose and reimagines his life, in a film that will make you laugh and cry and want to stand up and cheer. Rated PG-13 for some thematic material including alcohol and drug issues. Drama

(NEW) SIDEMEN: LONG ROAD TO GLORY – Narrated by Marc Maron and directed by Scott Rosenbaum, this documentary explores the legacy of blues musicians Pinetop Perkins, Willie "Big Eyes" Smith, and Hubert Sumlin, best known for their work as sidemen for Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf. The film includes their last concerts and interviews before they passed away, and also celebrates their lives via accounts from the next generation of musicians who were inspired by the trio. NR. Documentary

Also showing:

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos. K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Rated R for violence, some sexuality, nudity and language. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

THE FOREIGNER – The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of Casino Royale. The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers. Rated R for violence, language and some sexual material. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense

GEOSTORM – A satellite designer (Gerard Butler) must race to avert a catastrophe when the planet's climate control satellites begin to malfunction in this sci-fi action adventure from Warner Bros. and writer/producer/director Dean Devlin (making his feature directorial debut here). Rated PG-13 for destruction, action and violence. Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery & Suspense, Science Fiction & Fantasy

HAPPY DEATH DAY – Blumhouse (“Split,” “Get Out,” “Whiplash”) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in “Happy Death Day,” in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, “La La Land”) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity. “Happy Death Day” is directed by Christopher Landon (“Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones”) and written by Scott Lobdell and Landon. Rated PG-13 for violence/terror, crude sexual content, language, some drug material and partial nudity. Horror

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and discovering strength they never knew possible. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Assad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. Rated: PG-13 for a scene of sexuality, peril, injury images, and brief strong language. Drama, Romance

ONLY THE BRAVE – All men are created equal ... then, a few become firefighters. “Only the Brave,” based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it -- they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire. Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some sexual references, language and drug material. Action & Adventure, Drama

SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME – Based on the inspiring true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall's father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. Based on the New York Times bestseller. Rated PG-13 for thematic elements including some violence and language. Drama

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – Madea and the gang are back for this hilarious sequel. Madea, Bam and Hattie venture to a haunted campground and the group must literally run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the bogeyman are unleashed. Related PG-13 for sexual references, drug content, language and some horror images. Comedy

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – The extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria's (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule. When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk, travels from India to participate in the Queen's Golden Jubilee, he is surprised to find favor with the Queen herself. As the Queen questions the constrictions of her long-held position, the two forge an unlikely and devoted alliance with a loyalty to one another that her household and inner circle all attempt to destroy. As the friendship deepens, the Queen begins to see a changing world through new eyes and joyfully reclaims her humanity. Rated PG-13 for some thematic elements and language. Drama