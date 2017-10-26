KornUkopia Calendar: Oct. 27-Nov. 5

Ongoing

Mortimer Farms Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in October (concludes this weekend), corner of highways 69 and 169 in Dewey.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.



Friday, Oct. 27

Halloween Happening Family Night, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Discovery Gardens of the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. 928-776-9550 or highlandscenter.org.

Ghost Talk Too, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Wes Williams Band Halloween Ball with Special Guests Sugar & the Mint, 8 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Gardening Talks: To Bee or Not to Bee, 10:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Nancy Deane as she covers the history of bees in the U.S.

AIRES Fall Fantasy Fashion Show, 12:30 p.m., Yavapai Gathering Center, 530 E. Merritt St., Prescott.

Coppertop Alehouse & Stillworks, a craft brewery at 220 S. Montezuma St., will be hosting a Fall Harvest Party starting at 3 p.m. Live music will be performed by "Traditional Blend" featuring traditional fiddle, guitar and concertina instruments with music styles spanning the ages such as Cajun, Celtic, Irish, Slavic Gypsy and American Folk. Costumes and dress-up is welcome!

Ghost Talk Too!, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., 928-445-3286.

Rocky Horror Picture Show - A Musical, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott Area Leadership’s Halloween Masquerade, 7 p.m., Hassayampa’s Arizona Room, 122 E. Gurley St.

Saturday Night Talk Series, 7 p.m., "Let it Settle Itself: Allowing Life to Resolve Our Dilemmas." Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Always live music; no partner needed; newcomer instruction at 7 p.m. 928-925-5210, folkhappens.org.

Rocky Horror Midnight Showing, 11:30 p.m., The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St., costumes highly encouraged; 21 and older allowed to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 29

A Taste for Mission, 3 to 5 p.m., St. Luke’s Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane. Tasteformission.eventbrite.com.

Monday, Oct. 30

Retro Video Game Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6188.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

(Visit other Halloween listings this week in Kudos and online at dCourier.com)

Trick-or-Treat for Little Ones, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories and songs followed by trick-or-treating around the library. Ages 0 to 5. Costumes are encouraged!

Thursday, Nov. 2

Yavapai College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Learn session: Adventures of a Curious Traveler, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Building 3, Room 119. Leslie Ross, former owner of Kachina Travel. 928-717-7634.

Creative Aging Art Class -- Playful Movement, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 1st floor Glassford Hill Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Register at pvlib.net, Classes, Creative Aging Art Movement Classes. 928-759-6189.

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Grades 3-4 to discuss Kallie George’s “Clover Luck.” Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Friends of Jersey Lilly 2017 Courthouse Christmas Lighting Fundraiser Kick-off Party, 5 to 8 p.m. Live and silent auctions, plus raffle of “Holdin’ Position,” sculpted and donated by Bradford J. Williams. Raffle tickets start at $25 each.

Fall Festival for Families, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For all ages.

Friday, Nov. 3

Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 Chino Valley. Classic cars in the parking lot. Picture taking with Santa Claus and hear the Sweet Adelines 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Wife of the Gods” by Kwei Quartey.

T. Jefferson Parker, one of America’s most celebrated writers of crime fiction, visits The Literary Southwest, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147).

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, is “George Burns Alive Again and in Concert,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson takes you on a stroll along nostalgia lane -- singing, dancing, and telling stories like only George Burns can. This is a one-man, musical, comedy performance, voted the Best One Man Show in Los Angeles! 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Craft bazaar/bake sale & Navajo tacos, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2945 N. Highway 89 (at 4 North).

Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., St Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 Chino Valley.

Trinity Lutheran 11th annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by Women’s Ministry Program. Arlene, 928-445-8279.

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, presents “The Relativity of Albert Einstein,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson brings Albert Einstein to life in this unique one-man show. Explaining the man’s theories in a fun, exciting way. 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

“Houdini” comes to life in Duffy Hudson’s one-man show, “The Great Houdini,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson shares Houdini’s secrets of success, his obsession with magic, the occult and the amazing stunts that drove him to an early grave. 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Duffy Hudson, master impersonator, is “George Burns Alive Again and in Concert,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage TOO!, 208 N. Marina St. Hudson takes you on a stroll along nostalgia lane -- singing, dancing, and telling stories like only George Burns can. This is a one-man, musical, comedy performance, voted the Best One Man Show in Los Angeles! 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net.