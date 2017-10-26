Halloween means candy, but it shouldn’t have to mean getting that candy without being safe. Here are a few Halloween Safety Tips from Safe Kids Worldwide and the Center for Disease Control.

• Children 12 and younger shouldn’t be out alone at night without an adult and those who are mature enough should stick to familiar, well-lit areas in groups.

• When crossing the street, do so at corners and use traffic signals and crosswalks.

• Before crossing the street, look both ways and keep looking while crossing.

• While crossing the street, keep your head up and out of an electronic device.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

• Walk on sidewalks or paths or facing traffic as far left as possible if there are none.

• Watch for cars turning or backing up. Children should never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

• For costumes and bags, decorate them with reflective tape or stickers and choose light colors

• Make sure costumes are the right size and keep swords, knives or other accessories short, soft and flexible.

• Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks, they can obstruct vision. Test makeup in a small area first and remove it before bedtime to prevent skin and eye irritation.

• Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes and never walk near lit candles or luminaries.

• Not wearing decorative contact lenses can lower risk of serious eye injury

• Kids should carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can see and be seen.

• Take extra time looking for kids at intersections, on medians and curbs.

• Carefully and slowly exit driveways and alleys.

• Make sure there are no distractions inside the car for maximum concentration on the road and surroundings

• Drive slowly and anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic. Headlights should be turned on earlier to spot children from far away.

• The most popular hours for trick-or-treating are from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Be especially alert while driving during those hours.

• Only enter homes with trusted adults, only visit well-lit houses and never accept rides from strangers

• Examine any treats for choking hazards or tampering before eating them.

• Eat only treats that are factory-wrapped and avoid those made by strangers.

