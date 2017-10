George and Madeline Goodwin celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 31, 2017. They were married Aug. 31, 1957 in the old Sacred Heart Church on Marina St. in Prescott by Father Joseph Nuevo. They have two children, Lisa and Brian, five grandchildren, Christina, Anthony, Laura, Mathew and George and four great-grandchildren Robert, Richard, Bailey and Ethan. George and Madeline were both born and raised in Prescott to pioneer families and have lived here their entire lives.