Gameday Glance: #24 Bradshaw Mountain at #15 Prescott

25th Annual Black & Blue Rivalry
#24 Bradshaw Mountain at #15 Prescott Badgers
When: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @SportsWriter52 for updates.
Records: Prescott (6-3, 4-1 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (4-5, 4-1 Grand Canyon)
Last Week: Prescott defeated Flagstaff 22-12. Bradshaw Mountain defeated Mohave 35-0.
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 41, Prescott 15 (Oct. 28, 2016, in Prescott Valley)
The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain can claim the Grand Canyon region title with a win over Prescott tonight since they hold the tiebreaker over Mingus. If Prescott wins, Mingus is the region champion. Ranked No. 15, the Badgers must win if they want a shot at the 4A state playoffs. The No. 24-ranked Bears will likely be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose. Only the top 16 teams qualify for the 4A state playoffs.
Players to Watch: Prescott — QB Austin Clark, RB Ryan Greene, WR John Chaffuer, SS Colton Amos, LB Sam Giordan; Bradshaw Mountain — QB Austin Gonzales, WR Devon Olson, RB Logan Brannan, LB Timmy Young, K Brandon Fischer
Coaches: Prescott — Michael Gilpin (2nd Year); Bradshaw Mountain — Chuck Moller (1st Year)
Weather Forecast: 61 degrees, 5 mph WNW, Sunset at 5:41 p.m.
More like this story
- Prescott Badgers: Meet the coach, get 2007 roster, schedule and more
- Gameday Glance: #16 Flagstaff Eagles at #20 Prescott Badgers
- Gameday Glance: Mohave Thunderbirds at #24 Bradshaw Mountain Bears
- Bradshaw Mtn. Bears: Meet the coach, get 2007 roster, schedule and more
- 4A State Playoffs capsule: (9) Bradshaw Mountain at (8) Peoria
SUBMIT FEEDBACK